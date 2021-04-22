First feedback 6 days after Coreto launched its ALPHA version: ‘It'll be the paradise for every trader’

About

Coreto is a reputation-based, tokenized platform that brings trust into the blockchain world. The main goal of the platform is to create a safe space with verified information. From beginners to tech-savvy, people can connect and have access to experienced traders with a stable and verified background from which to learn or share information with. One of Coreto’s main features is Staking of Opinion Pool (SOOP), which is unique at the moment in the blockchain and crypto space. Whenever a content creator endorses a particular project or executes a price movement analysis and prediction, they will be able to back their analysis and ROI predictions by adding their COR participation to the Stacking of Opinion Pool opened for that particular project.