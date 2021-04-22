First feedback 6 days after Coreto launched its ALPHA version: ‘It'll be the paradise for every trader’
The feedback we have received since the launch is amazing. We are glad that the platform was received with such joy”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coreto, a tokenized, reputation-based social platform built on blockchain, launched its closed Alpha version on the 12th of April. The onboarded users got in touch for the first time with the Staking of Opinion Pool (SOOP), an innovative feature designed to measure trust in the crypto space.
— Iustina Faraon - CEO/CO-Founder
The first stage of testing involves the use of Coreto’s main feature (SOOP) which is unique at the moment in the blockchain world. People registered on the platform are able to make analyses and predictions, pledge or challenge other users’ opinions or they can endorse particular projects by adding COR to their Staking of Opinion Pool - an action meant to strengthen a user’s opinion in front of the community.
In order to ensure a pleasant and risk-free experience, Coreto decided to offer each user a specific amount of vCOR (500 virtual COR), with the possibility that in the end, it will turn into real gains.
Six days after activating the first batch of 500 users, Alpha sums up:
over 100 analyses
over 100 substacks
most vCOR profit by a content creator: 201.17 vCOR
'The feedback we have received since the launch is amazing. We are glad that the platform was received with such joy. Our community members are the most important to us; we can really change the crypto world together!' - Iustina Faraon - CEO/Cofounder
The next actions the team has planned are to gradually add new batches of users and to release new features on the platform.
Those who want to be in the next wave of users can still reserve their spot.
