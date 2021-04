Independence Gold releases Complaint against Golden Independence filed in Washoe County Business Court

Independence drilling operations Independence Mine drilling with Nevada Gold open pits in background

Allegations include breach of fiduciary duty, bad faith, fraud and constructive fraud.

Golden Independence Mining Corp (TSX:IGLD)

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independence Gold-Silver Mines, Inc. today released the Complaint commencing it's lawsuit against Golden Independence Mining Corp. (GIDMF) (IGLD).The 19 page document asserts claims for Breach of Fidcuiary Duty and Implied Covenant of Good Faith, Fraud, and Constructive Fraud.The Complaint can be read by going to www.independencegoldsilvermines.com