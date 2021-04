“One Minutes” (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 51 – Washington, D.C. Admission Act (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform) The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. Postponed Procedural Vote (1 vote) Motion to Table the Motion to Reconsider the Motion to Suspend the Rules and Pass Certain Bills and Agree to A Resolution