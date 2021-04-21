TBI Announces Two Open Positions at Headquarters

The TBI seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions:

SOFTWARE DEVELOPER-ADV

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Technology and Innovation Division

Job Duties:

Responsible for designing and coding new applications or making modifications to existing applications. Responsible for developing analytical dashboards using platforms such as Tableau or Power BI. Responsible for setting up new users and providing technical support to existing users for TBI’s case file management system. Proficient in working in SQL Server environments to include development of ad-hoc queries, views, and stored procedures. Works with the TBI’s CJIS Support Center to create and maintain reports utilizing Microsoft’s SQL Reporting Services. Administers users and projects within TBI’s code repository using Azure DevOps.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and two years of professional level experience in systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of a Specific Associate’s Degree for the Required Bachelor’s Degree: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an Information Technology related associate’s degree may substitute for the required bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for the Specific Associate’s Degree: Professional level experience in the following area may substitute for the required Information Technology associate’s degree on a year for-year basis to a maximum substitution of two years: systems analysis, application design, or software development of business information systems.

Substitution of Graduate Coursework for the Required Experience: Any additional graduate coursework in software development may substitute for the required experience on a year for year basis to a maximum substitution of one year.

Monthly Salary: $5,756 – $9,211

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 17094. This position will remain posted from April 21 – April 27, 2021 for five business days.

****************

ADMIN SERVICES ASSISTANT 3 – Executive

Training Division

TBI Headquarters, Davidson County

Job Duties:

This position in the Training Division reports directly to the Assistant Director and provides administrative support across the division. This position is responsible for assisting in the coordination of the internship program, State Academy, City/County Academy, Citizen’s Academy (Nashville/Knoxville), Special Agent Academy, retiree carry permits, graduations, and other related programs. Additional responsibilities include coordinating schedules for all training events and preparing budgets, training related reports, correspondence, contracts, spreadsheets, maintaining office supplies, and other similar documents. As such, applicants must demonstrate competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point.

Preferred Qualifications:

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to three years of increasingly responsible full-time professional staff administrative experience. Substitutions for education and experience are permitted.

Monthly Salary: $2,907 – $4,653

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 17287. This position will remain posted from April 21 – April 27, 2021 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.