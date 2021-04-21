Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant Reminder and Program Update

This serves as a reminder that applications for Nebraska’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grant program are due on May 16, 2021.

Gov. Ricketts launched DYTI in 2015 to unite the public and private sectors around inspiring young Nebraskans to explore careers in manufacturing, information technology and other industries where talent is needed and opportunity is high. The program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

“DYTI grants have already introduced around 22,500 seventh and eighth graders in 59 school districts to rewarding careers waiting for them in Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts in a March press release. “By educating students about the possibilities in manufacturing, healthcare, information technology and other high-demand disciplines, we can prepare them for a bright future as part of the Nebraska workforce.”

Under the DYTI program, grants totaling $250,000 are distributed each year between Nebraska employers (typically three); these partner with area schools to implement interactive learning experiences among middle schoolers, designed to teach relevant career concepts and skills.

In all, over a dozen companies and more than 60 schools have participated in the DYTI program since 2015, with projects coming in all shapes and sizes. Last year’s recipients alone will reach an estimated 11,500 students in 17 districts.

Applications for this year’s DYTI grants are due via Amplifund by May 16, 2021. For instructions, grant guidelines or more information, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-developing-youth-talent-initiative/.