Senator Kane Applauds $250,000 Grant for Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Chester, PA – April 21, 2021 – Senator John Kane (D, Delaware/Chester) today applauded the Delaware County District Attorney’s office on receiving a $250,000 grant from the Gaming Control Board’s Local Law Enforcement Grant Program.

“I want to congratulate the office of the Delaware County District Attorney on their $250,000 grant to support local law enforcement programs,” said Senator Kane. “District Attorney Stollsteimer and his team are working tirelessly for Delaware County residents and to keep our communities safe, and I’m glad to see additional funding to support their efforts.”

The grant will help fund the salary and benefits for a detective and assistant district attorney; overtime for undercover investigations; and various miscellaneous expenses.

