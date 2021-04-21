Senator Santarsiero, Representative Warren Announce $675,000 Awarded in State Funds for Local Transportation Improvement

BUCKS COUNTY – April 21, 2021 – State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and state Representative Perry Warren (D-31) announced today the award of Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants to Lower Makefield Township, Newtown Township and Yardley Borough. Lower Makefield Township will receive $353,000, Newtown Township will receive $227,000 and Yardley Borough will receive $95,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

“These funding awards are an important opportunity to make improvements to our local transportation infrastructure while providing economic benefits to our communities,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “I enthusiastically supported all of these applications, which will hep residents enjoy the outdoors and drive traffic in our thriving boroughs.”

“Bikepath, trail, sidewalk – these CFA grants support local projects that enhance our health, our safety and our quality of life. And, these projects provide recreational opportunities and benefits to residents and businesses in all our communities,” said Rep. Warren.

Lower Makefield Township will use the funds for its Woodside Road bike path project, which will run from Makefield Highlands Golf Course to Taylorsville Road, and connect to a new path on Woodside Road. The bike path ultimately provide bicycle and pedestrian access to Scudder Falls Bridge.

“This bike path will be a welcome addition to Lower Makefield Township, providing increased access and safety for cyclists along Woodside Road,” continued Sen. Santarsiero.

The funds to Newtown Township will be used for the second phase of construction of a multi-use trail along Lower Dolington Road. The first phase of the trail was funded through the same grant program and was awarded in 2019.

Of the Newtown project, Sen. Santarsiero said, “The second phase of the multi-use trail along Lower Dolington Road will improve recreational opportunities for walkers and cyclists to safely enjoy the outdoors, benefit the health of our residents and keeping our residents safe.”

The Yardley Borough project will construct approximately 1,200 linear feet of concrete sidewalk along the northern side of North Main Street. The project will also include related stormwater and pedestrian facility improvements.

“Yardley Borough is home to many restaurants and businesses right along North Main Street. Construction of the sidewalk in this area will help customers access these shops, helping our local economy continue to grow and thrive,” said Sen. Santarsiero.

Rep Warren continued, “Senator Santarsiero and I have advocated for these grants, as they represent the state’s commitment to partner with community leaders on pedestrian and cyclist access and safety and the corresponding recreational and economic benefits to our communities.”

Multimodal transportation fund grants encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the commonwealth. For more information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund Grants, visit the DCED website .

