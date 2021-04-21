Attics and More is now a Partner of One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.

HADDON TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attics and More today announced a new partnership with One Tree Planted, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and ecological experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife.

“We thought there is no better way to celebrate Earth Day than to plant 200 trees on behalf of our customers, partners, and friends,” said Edward DuCoin, Co-Founder of Attics and More.

The 2021 Earth Day theme of “Restore Our Earth” examines natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems.

“For Earth Day 2021, we selected Yosemite National Park to plant 200 trees. The park was ravaged last year by fire,” added Edward DuCoin.

The benefits of this new charity partnership include.

• Replenishment of trees lost to a fire and deforestation

• Trees are natural air purifiers and provide wildlife places to live and thrive

• Restoration of the beautiful landscape

Lisa Hudson, Director of Operations for Attics and More, added, "in our ongoing endeavor to assist One Tree Planted in their meaningful and necessary goals, Attics and More will donate five trees for each new customer. We are committed to saving our planet now and for future generations. We appreciate the ideals One Tree Planted has established.”



About Attics and More: Attics and More is an innovative insulation and ventilation company that helps homeowners conserve energy, save money, live more comfortably, and protect the environment. We provide homeowners in NJ, PA, & DE with eco-friendly products that are “Made in the USA,” with excellence in customer service at the forefront of everything we do.

About One Tree Planted: One Tree Planted is a 501C3 non-profit with a focus on global reforestation. As an environmental charity, they are dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity and help reforestation efforts worldwide.