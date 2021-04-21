Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,548 in the last 365 days.

Flag Lowering for Vice President Walter F. Mondale

As a mark of respect for Vice President Walter F. Mondale and his life of service to our Nation, President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment. 

In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

You just read:

Flag Lowering for Vice President Walter F. Mondale

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.