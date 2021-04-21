Flag Lowering for Vice President Walter F. Mondale

As a mark of respect for Vice President Walter F. Mondale and his life of service to our Nation, President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.