As a mark of respect for Vice President Walter F. Mondale and his life of service to our Nation, President Biden ordered flags at all U.S. government buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.
In concurrence with the President’s order, Governor Carney has ordered both the U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.
You just read:
Flag Lowering for Vice President Walter F. Mondale
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.