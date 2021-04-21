Vancouver Film School named one of the Top Global Film Schools for the fifth consecutive year
VFS is the only Canadian institution to make Variety’s prestigious list for the past 5 years.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:
- Vancouver Film School appears as a top film school, and the sole Canadian film school, in Variety’s Entertainment Education Impact Report for the fifth consecutive year.
- Other schools named alongside VFS include New York Film Academy, American Film Institute, Juilliard School, Sarah Lawrence College and Yale University.
- Variety celebrates the efforts made by the world’s top institutions in continuing to address the needs of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(VANCOUVER, B.C.) April 21, 2021 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce it has been named one of the Top 50 Global Film Schools by influential entertainment publication Variety, making it the fifth consecutive year that VFS has appeared as the only Canadian institution on the list.
Each year, Variety curates a list of the top film school programs and film school educators both in the United States and abroad. Top institutions listed alongside VFS include New York Film Academy, American Film Institute, Juilliard School, Sarah Lawrence College and Yale University.
In compiling the list for 2021, Variety notes the continuing impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry worldwide and the move to online models of instruction. The publication celebrates the fact that many institutions, including VFS, have successfully implemented remote learning options to allow aspiring creatives to continue pursuing their dreams.
“It is with a great sense of pride and accomplishment that Vancouver Film School has once again been named a Top Global Film School. Our commitment to excellence extends not only to our students’ education, but to the creative industry as a whole. When VFS succeeds, our students and the industry succeed along with us. We look forward to upholding the high standards of this prestigious honour as our institution continues to adapt and grow to serve the needs of our students and the global creative economy.”
-Jon Bell – Managing Director, VFS
To read the full Variety report, click here.
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
About Variety
Variety is the most authoritative and trusted source of entertainment business news, reaching an audience of affluent influencers. For 115 years, influential producers, executives and talent in entertainment have turned to Variety for expert film, TV, digital, music, and theater business analysis and insights.
In addition to the weekly magazine and website, the venerable brand has a brand marketing arm, Variety Content Studio, that produces premium custom content as well as a thriving editorial features division. With over 4 million social followers, four podcast series, a two-time Emmy winning television series (Actors on Actors), 70 events and summits, most notably Variety’s Power of Women, Variety remains the vital read in global entertainment.
For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact:
Evan Biswanger
Creative Director & Head of Marketing
Vancouver Film School
ebiswanger@vfs.com
Follow VFS on Social Media:
vfs.edu
YouTube: www.youtube.com/VancouverFilmSchool
Facebook: www.facebook.com/vancouverfilmschool
Twitter: www.twitter.com/VFS
Instagram: www.instagram.com/vancouverfilmschool
Evan Biswanger
Vancouver Film School
+1 778-985-7463
email us here