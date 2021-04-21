Centrillion Announces High Throughput SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Sequencing Chips and Services for Variant Tracking

Centrillion’s sequencing chips for high throughput SARS-CoV-2 variant detection are faster and more accurate than other methods

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centrillion Technologies, an innovator in DNA chip technologies, is announcing the world-wide availability of its VirusHunter™ QuadCore chips for SARS-CoV-2 whole genome sequencing and multi-pathogen detection. The chip set contains probes for sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 whole genome, for cross-validating detected common variants, and for detecting and sequencing other common respiratory viruses. The chips are packaged onto plates for the simultaneous processing of 8-96 samples.

QuadCore chips can detect any type of sample including RT-PCR products or samples processed using random-primers for total RNA amplification. The chip set has been tested by collaborators and early access customers since last June. The initial assessment of the chip technology has been published, and the release of the product comes with a much-improved assay protocol. The recent publication (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.langmuir.0c02927) uses an RT-PCR based method of sample preparation with multiplex tiling primers developed by the ARTIC Network. The Centrillion assay requires less hands-on time and improved throughput compared to other sequencing methods. It is a solution designed for monitoring a large number of samples for viral evolution and variant detection.

Dr. Jeremy Edwards, Professor and Director at the Center for Biomedical Engineering, University of New Mexico and corresponding author of publication, stated, “since the submission of the paper, the technology has further evolved with improved accuracy and sensitivity. The QuadCore sequencing technology is the best available technology for a large-scale viral genome surveillance and monitoring viral variants. This could not only help control this pandemic, but also prevent future pandemics.”

Centrillion is also launching SARS-CoV-2 whole genome sequencing services for research and clinical labs. This service provides variant tracking data and is available through www.centrilliontech.com. The assay offers increased sensitivity (Ct Value up to 32) with increased coverage (>99.9%) and accuracy (>99.99%).

“As soon as the SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequence became available last January, our team has been developing and validating chip-based whole viral genome sequencing methods,” stated Wei Zhou, Founder and CEO. “These products are capable of rapid detection, high accuracy, and high sensitivity. We hope that the new generation of chip technology can help contain this pandemics and monitor emerging pathogens.”

About Centrillion

Centrillion Technologies is a genomics technology provider implementing advanced biochemistry, engineering, and manufacturing. Centrillion provides innovative DNA chip technology for detection and whole genome sequencing, human genotyping, and spatial transcriptomics.

Centrillion's subsidiary Molecular Vision Laboratory (MVL) is a CLIA/CAP certified laboratory and a leader in identification of genetic mutations in vision disorders; COVID-19 diagnostics; and whole genome sequencing for SARS-CoV-2.