FasterCapital from the UAE and SanPete Financial Group from the US are Partners

Consultative Funding Strategy coupled with Tech CoFounding Guarantees StartUp Capital

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SanPete Financial Group, Inc. is a Venture Capital raise firm with a consultative funding strategy process that assists companies seeking investment resources with or without any plan or any idea of whether those funding sources are even appropriate to their businesses.

SanPete identifies key inflection points in the business: future points in time where additional funding or other resources are likely to be required. Our funding strategy tells you whether your company is currently best suited for a business loan, venture capital funding, government funding, or angel investors; and the best sources of capital for current and future inflection points.

Learn more about SanPete Financial Group by visiting the website https://www.sanpetefinancialgroup.com/

FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator. We provide services in different areas. In our Tech Cofounder program, our team builds your product /website/app while FasterCapital covers 50% of the costs. In our Grow your Startup program, we provide business development services (scaling, sales, marketing, entering new markets, etc.) and we also invest 50% of the costs.

FasterCapital supports startups that are raising capital through its Raise Capital program. We match your business with angel investors, VCs, grants, loans, based on your profile and the investor's profile.

Learn more about FasterCapital by visiting the website https://www.fastercapital.com/

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented on this partnership, “We are looking forward to supporting businesses from the SanPete Group in accessing capital and securing the money they need. This partnership will open the doors for us and for SanPete Financial Group to global markets.”