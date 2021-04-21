SAUDIA and Lifebuoy Sign Hygiene Partnership for Personal Care Packages for Guests Onboard
JEDDAH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) and Lifebuoy have signed the first of its kind Hygiene Partnership Agreement in the Middle East. Living true to the purpose of making hygiene commonplace, Lifebuoy and SAUDIA will come together to drive the common goal of keeping citizens, staff & passengers safe and protected on-flight and on-ground.
As per the agreement, Lifebuoy and SAUDIA-branded Personal Hygiene Kits will be provided on all International and Domestic Flights. Each kit will carry Lifebuoy Hand Sanitizer Gel and Antibacterial Wet Wipes along with a uniquely designed face mask. Keeping sustainability at heart, all kits are environmentally friendly, reusable, and recyclable.
The Personal Hygiene Kits are designed uniquely, each carrying Heritage-themed patterns highlighting and spreading awareness the Kingdom’s historically rich regions to the passengers – Najd, Hejaz, Southern, Northern and Eastern provinces. The iconic regional patterns are selected in cooperation with the Saudi Heritage Commission.
Lifebuoy was chosen by SAUDIA for being the Global Leader in Personal Hygiene and Sanitization since 1894. Lifebuoy hygiene and high-quality personal care products are effective in protection against germs and bacteria. Since 2010, Lifebuoy has reached over 1 Billion people through its Social Mission Handwashing Program that helps drive more hygienic, safe, healthier, and vital communities.
This builds on SAUDIA’s interest in providing the best customer care practices, stemmed by their position amongst the Top 10 Airlines in the world according to the Diamond Health Safety index by APEX, Health Safety standard powered by Simpliflying.
Essam Muhammad Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at SAUDIA Airlines, confirmed that SAUDIA continuously aims to progress its position amongst the top airlines in the world, stressing that safety concern began from the early days of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, even before it was classified as a global epidemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). “This contributed to our classification in the Diamond Health Safety index of the top 10 airlines in the world”, said Akhonbay.
Khalil Yassine, Vice President of Customer Development Operations in the Middle East and North Africa at Unilever – the mother company of Lifebuoy said: “This partnership with SAUDIA is a unique collaboration in the Middle East, both parties occupy a notable position globally and regionally, renowned for the highest quality, care and preventive standards to serve and protect citizens and passengers”.
This Hygiene Partnership between Lifebuoy and SAUDIA will deliver safety excellence in flying experiences. This agreement will further accelerate SAUDIA’s mission and commitment to provide safe and trusted experience to its passengers while enhancing Lifebuoy Social Mission footprint by making hygiene accessible to all on-flight and on-ground.
About SAUDIA:
SAUDIA Airlines is the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was established in 1945 and is one of the largest airlines in the Middle East.
SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Transport Organization and a member of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012, which includes 19 international airlines.
SAUDIA has won many prestigious awards and recognitions, the most recent of which was its five-star rating at the level of international airlines from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and the APEX Diamond Health Safety ranking for the healthiest airlines supported by SIMPLIFLYING.
About Unilever and Lifebuoy Brand:
Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products. Unilever has around 400 brands found in homes all over the world, including Lifebuoy, Dove, Knorr, Lipton, Wall’s, Lux, and Sunsilk. Unilever’s Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company’s strategy and commits to helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being, halving the environmental impact and enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.
Lifebuoy is the world’s number one hygiene soap brand, sold in nearly 60 countries. Lifebuoy brand aim to make a difference by creating quality, affordable products and promoting healthy hygiene habits. Since 2010, Lifebuoy reached over 1 billion people through its handwashing programs. An inspiring vision for more hygienic, healthier and ultimately more vital communities is the driving force behind the Lifebuoy brand. To realise this vision, the brand looks to consistently innovate and provide accessible Lifebuoy products to a wide variety of consumers.
For more information about Unilever and its brands, please visit www.unilever.com.
For more on Lifebuoy https://www.lifebuoyarabia.com/sa/ar/products.html
