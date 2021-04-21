HGSK Announces 3 New Partners

Our Philadelphia law firm only grows stronger with the addition of three new partners to boost the already impressive personal injury & litigation team at HGSK.

These three lawyers were an easy choice to name partner at our personal injury firm given their unwavering dedication, impressive skill, and expansive knowledge in personal injury and trial tactics.” — James C. Haggerty

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith, P.C. is pleased to announce that Ana R. Amarante-Craig, Matthew Colavita, and Jeffrey K. Stanton, have been named partners with HGSK. Each attorney is from our Philadelphia, PA office and offers their skill in the personal injury field, strengthening HGSK’s resolve to protecting the rights of Pennsylvania residents harmed by the negligence of another.

Ms. Ana Amarante-Craig is a seasoned practitioner with over 20-years of experience in a wide range of practice areas. Prior to being named partner, she has worked as a trial attorney in our Philadelphia office litigating personal injury matters including wrongful death and catastrophic bodily injury claims. Ana has recovered millions of dollars for those she has represented, earning her memberships into the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®.

Previously, Ana was a Toxic Tort Claims Attorney Analyst with AIG, Inc. Additionally, Ana was a Prosecutor with the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office in its Domestic Violence and Sex Crimes Unit. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Outside of the courtroom, Ana frequently volunteers with various legal clinics and at local events within the community, with a strong focus on fighting for underprivileged or represented populations. Specifically, she writes for El Palo Magazine, a bilingual magazine that serves the Latino Community in the Greater Reading area of Pennsylvania. Furthermore, Ms. Amarante-Craig is a Committee Member of the Annual Fundraising Dinner for The Amigos and Amigas of La Comunidad Hispana.

--------------

A U.S. Army Scholarship recipient at Pennsylvania State University and graduate of Widener University School of Law, Mr. Matthew Colavita is a well-versed medical malpractice practitioner in our Philadelphia office. Matthew focuses in the practice of prosecuting physicians, nurses, hospitals, and other healthcare personnel for liability matters. Additionally, Matthew handles personal injury cases, especially those involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic personal injury, and premises liability actions.

For the first decade of his career, Matthew worked in the insurance industry gaining valuable inside information on how the claims review process is handled. This is an invaluable asset to HGSK. Most recently, he gained significant medical malpractice experience prior to joining HGSK while at Post & Post where he represented clients from start to finish, including during arbitration and trials, with millions of dollars in damages awarded for the client. Many times, these cases involved obstetrics and gynecological medical malpractice issues—some of the most complicated medical malpractice cases to handle.

--------------

Mr. Jeffrey K. Stanton of our Philadelphia office brings a wealth of expertise and support to his clients, focusing on personal injury litigation. Jeffrey’s experience in and outside of courts of all levels has provided him with the knowledge and a full understanding of what a client needs and deserves.

A cum-laude graduate of Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law, prior to joining HGSK he worked for the Governor’s Office of General Counsel in the Department of Transportation where he represented Pennsylvania in license suspension appeals, eminent domain, and employment matters. Before gaining substantial and invaluable experience with the Governor’s Office, he held many prestigious roles in law school and interned for several prestigious judicial institutions, including the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, and Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

Furthermore, Jeffrey has been active in the legal community for years and is currently an avid member of the Editorial Board of Young Lawyer, a publication of the Legal Intelligencer and the oldest daily legal newspaper in the United States.

