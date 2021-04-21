Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Creative Foods Inc Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Hazelnut, Peanut And Barley (Gluten) In Two Coffee Substitute Gluten-Free Products

Creative Foods Inc. of Prineville, Oregon is recalling two products, Bueno Coffee Substitute Creamy Hazelnut and Bueno Coffee Substitute Pecan Praline. They both may contain undeclared peanut, hazelnut, and/or barley (gluten). Both products have been distributed to stores nationwide for more than 20 years, with the last distribution date of April 8, 2021.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/creative-foods-inc-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-hazelnut-peanut-and-barley-gluten-two-coffee

