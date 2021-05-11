Renowned Oncologist Dr. Razelle Kurzrock Delivers "Groundbreaking AI for Oncology with Precision Medicine" at AACR 2021

CureMatch Precision Medicine

Razelle Kurzrock, MD, Chief Medical Advisor, CureMatch

Precision Medicine Supporting Oncologists May 17-21, 2021 - AACR

A single drug or therapy is often not enough to treat many cancer cases. CureMatch assists the doctor with understanding therapeutic options personalized to the molecular profile of a patient’s tumor.”
— Razelle Kurzrock, MD, Chief Medical Advisor, CureMatch
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMatch, Inc., a leader in precision digital medicine, announces that Razelle Kurzrock, MD, is presenting insights on groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology for individualized cancer treatment during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) all-virtual Annual Meeting 2021, Week 2, May 17-21, 2021.

Board-certified medical oncologist, practicing physician and researcher, Dr. Kurzrock has led the evolution of the CureMatch Decision Support System that assists the doctor with therapeutic options based on the molecular profile of the patient. She is also known for developing one of the largest and best-known Phase I clinical trial programs in the United States while at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas. She most recently led UCSD’s Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy at the Moores Cancer Center and served as a Distinguished Professor of Medicine/Associate Director of Clinical Science at the UCSD School of Medicine.

This year’s virtual AACR conference aims to highlight the best minds in research and medicine across the globe. During her overview, Dr. Kurzrock will discuss how AI and precision medicine can support oncologists and their patients with deciphering the complex information that is derived from the molecular profile of the patient.

“A single drug or therapy is often not enough to treat many cancer cases,” said Dr. Kurzrock. “The CureMatch technology uses sophisticated algorithms to aggregate the latest research and clinical data, along with the patient's molecular profile, into a consolidated report that summarizes therapy combinations that best match the abnormalities in a patient’s tumor.”

Presentation Details:
AACR 2021 Virtual Conference
May 17-21 – Week 2

Title: Groundbreaking AI for Oncology: Precision Medicine Empowering Better Outcomes

Presenter: Razelle Kurzrock, MD

Key topics covered:
● Address the challenges that doctors face in assessing complex genomic profiles
● Review the components of Precision Medicine
● Discuss research and the findings revealed in published studies
*Once registered, attendees visit the 15-min Product Demo in the Exhibitor area

Participants must register online with AACR.

“As more doctors embrace precision medicine, finding combinations of drugs and therapies tailored for each patient’s genomic or immune abnormalities, they need to have access to the data that will help them best decipher complicated genomic and immune profiles in individual patients,” stated Navid Alipour, chief executive officer for CureMatch. "At CureMatch, our aim is to reduce the complexity for the oncologist and support better outcomes for the patient.”

About CureMatch®
CureMatch is a leader in precision medicine digital decision support solutions. Created to empower oncologists with world class research and sophisticated AI algorithms, the CureMatch Decision Support System assists the doctor with understanding therapeutic options that are personalized to the molecular profile of the individual patient’s tumor. Clients include oncology groups and academic cancer centers, community clinics, concierge cancer groups, next-generation sequencing labs, pharmaceutical development companies, hospitals and health systems. For more information, visit CureMatch.com

Navid Alipour
CureMatch
