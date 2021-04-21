FWC decommissions offshore patrol vessel C.T. Randall

Marco Island, FL – Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) decommissioned one of its offshore patrol vessels, the C.T. Randall. The FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement — through its Offshore Patrol Vessel Program — enforces state and federal fishery laws and regulations.

The C.T. Randall officially entered service with the FWC on Nov. 12, 2003; named in honor of fallen FWC Officer Charles T. Randall who gave his life in the line of duty. The C.T. Randall served for 18 years directly supporting conservation efforts in state and federal waters operating out of Port Canaveral, Naval Air Station Jacksonville and Marco Island.

“The sustained efforts of the brave men and women who served on the C.T. Randall have made the vessel a beacon of FWC’s commitment to conservation,” said Col. Curtis Brown, Division of Law Enforcement director.

Its presence off the coast of Florida and the tireless efforts of past captains and crew have created a distinguished history. Countless hours were logged conducting long range enforcement efforts, dangerous search-and-rescue operations and high-profile security details, all while maintaining a vigorous maintenance regimen.

“The crew members of the OPV program are true ambassadors of conservation and the program stands ready to ensure state and federal resources are conserved for future generations,” said Rodney Barreto, FWC Chairman.

For information regarding the Division of Law Enforcement’s special programs, including offshore patrol vessels, visit: MyFWCcom/law-enforcement and click on “Special Programs.”