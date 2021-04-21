Senator Collett Announces $1.4 Million to Support Local Infrastructure and Restoration Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – April 21, 2021 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $1,425,000 in grant funding to improve roadways, support watersheds, and develop greenways and recreation in her district.

“Investments in our local infrastructure and environment are investments in the future of our communities,” said Senator Collett. “Grants like these will have a tangible and long-lasting impact on our district, making roads safer, creating new recreation opportunities, and preventing flooding and erosion in our neighborhoods, all while bringing new jobs to our region. I’m excited to see how these projects make our district an even more attractive place to live, work, shop and play.”

Multimodal Transportation Fund grant recipients in the 12th District include:

– $575,000 for Willow Grove Interchange Area intersection improvements 727 Norristown RD, LP – $500,000 for Norristown and McKean roadway improvements at Spring House Innovation Park

Act 13 grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program

Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks – $250,000 for the Shenandoah Woods Acquisition

Watershed Restoration and Protection Program

Lower Gwynedd Township – $100,000 for the Old Bethlehem Pike Streambank Stabilization & Enhancement Project

The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages, including Multimodal Transportation Funds and Act 13 programs.

