Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,562 in the last 365 days.

Senator Collett Announces $1.4 Million to Support Local Infrastructure and Restoration Projects

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – April 21, 2021 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) announced today that Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded $1,425,000 in grant funding to improve roadways, support watersheds, and develop greenways and recreation in her district.

“Investments in our local infrastructure and environment are investments in the future of our communities,” said Senator Collett. “Grants like these will have a tangible and long-lasting impact on our district, making roads safer, creating new recreation opportunities, and preventing flooding and erosion in our neighborhoods, all while bringing new jobs to our region. I’m excited to see how these projects make our district an even more attractive place to live, work, shop and play.”

Multimodal Transportation Fund grant recipients in the 12th District include:

  • Upper Moreland Township – $575,000 for Willow Grove Interchange Area intersection improvements
  • 727 Norristown RD, LP – $500,000 for Norristown and McKean roadway improvements at Spring House Innovation Park

Act 13 grant recipients in the 12th District include:

Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program

  • Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks – $250,000 for the Shenandoah Woods Acquisition

Watershed Restoration and Protection Program

  • Lower Gwynedd Township – $100,000 for the Old Bethlehem Pike Streambank Stabilization & Enhancement Project

The CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) responsible for administering Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages, including Multimodal Transportation Funds and Act 13 programs.

###

You just read:

Senator Collett Announces $1.4 Million to Support Local Infrastructure and Restoration Projects

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.