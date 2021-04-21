Fontana Announces $1.2M for Community Projects

HARRISBURG, April 21, 2021 – Community projects in the 42nd Senate District will receive more than $1.2 million in state funds, Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today.

The money will go toward local improvement projects ranging from a pedestrian bridge and walking trail improvements to park and stream upgrades.

“Every day local officials are working hard to find ways to make their communities more livable for local residents while facing significant budget challenges,” Fontana said. “I’m honored to be able to work with them and local state representatives to promote their applications for state help with their work.”

The City of Pittsburgh will receive $500,000 to construct a 12-foot wide pedestrian/bicycle bridge at the former Davis Avenue Bridge Site. In 2009, the Davis Avenue Bridge was demolished due to structural deficiencies forcing residents of Brighton Heights to find alternative routes to the Riverview Park. The project consists of constructing a steel arched truss superstructure, lighting, abutment, and engineering. Once completed the bridge will allow safe access for neighborhood residents to the Riverview Park.

“Walkability is an important aspect of urban life and this project will help residents get around and make the area more attractive to future residents,” Fontana said.

Hill Community Development Corporation will receive $526,596 for sidewalk and streetscape improvements at New Granada Square in the Hill District. Improvements include restoration of the sidewalks, installing truncated dome pads for visually-impaired pedestrians, energy efficient street lighting, a new bus shelter, and other streetscape improvements.

Fontana also credited state Reps. Jake Wheatley, Emily Kinkead, Dan Miller and Anita Kulik for their work in promoting projects that will improve life for their constituents while protecting taxpayer dollars.

Other projects approved for funding today are:

Castle Shannon Borough, $50,000 for Lower Hamilton Park Trail rehabilitation

Carnegie Borough, $85,750, for Seventh Avenue Community Park renovations

Coraopolis Water and Sewer Authority, $125,000 for McCabe Run Creek restoration

