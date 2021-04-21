Brewster Announces $1.7M Grant to Replace Lead-Based Water Lines

HARRISBURG, April 21 – More than 300 customers in the New Kensington region will receive new, lead-free water service lines through a state grant announced today by Sen. Jim Brewster.

“We know that service lines containing lead can potentially cause hazards to family and community health,” Brewster said. “This plan to eliminate hundreds of those lines will give peace of mind to local consumers and save money over time.”

The $1.7 million grant by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST) goes to the Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington.

The project will replace approximately 326 lead service lines, provide new service saddles, and curb stops/boxes. If the private service portion of the line also contains lead, it will be replaced, up to the house connection, according to the authority.

The Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington serves nearly 14,000 households in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.