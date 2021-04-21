Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

SB 114, PN 114 (Boscola) – Increases a driver’s responsibility to remove snow and ice from a vehicle. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

SB 282, PN 266 (Langerholc) – Designates the Sgt. Harry Lewis Amigh Memorial Bridge carrying State Route 3039 in Jackson Township, Cambria County.  A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

HB 766, PN 1283 (Greiner) – Amends the corporate net income tax deadline and provides emergency local income tax authority for the Department of Revenue (DOR) and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). This legislation would provide permanent local tax authority to DCED. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

