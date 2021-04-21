Kingdom of the Netherlands—Aruba: 2021 Article IV Consultation Discussions-Press Release; Staff Report; and Staff Supplement
Publication Date:
April 21, 2021
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Aruba managed to contain the pandemic in the first months of the outbreak but experienced a resurgence of new infections in the summer. The economic impact of COVID-19 is particularly severe given Aruba’s high dependency on tourism. While the authorities’ swift response has helped contain the human and economic damage, it could not avoid a severe GDP contraction.
Series:
Country Report No. 2021/081
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
April 21, 2021
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513572833/1934-7685
Stock No:
1ABWEA2021001
Pages:
73