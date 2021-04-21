Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kingdom of the Netherlands—Aruba: 2021 Article IV Consultation Discussions-Press Release; Staff Report; and Staff Supplement

April 21, 2021

Aruba managed to contain the pandemic in the first months of the outbreak but experienced a resurgence of new infections in the summer. The economic impact of COVID-19 is particularly severe given Aruba’s high dependency on tourism. While the authorities’ swift response has helped contain the human and economic damage, it could not avoid a severe GDP contraction.

Country Report No. 2021/081

regular

English

April 21, 2021

9781513572833/1934-7685

1ABWEA2021001

73

