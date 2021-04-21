Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Possible Memphis Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to a possible officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday evening in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department reported that at approximately 8:00 p.m., one of their officers initiated a traffic stop in the 4300 block of Summer Avenue due to a license plate violation. Evidence already gathered by TBI indicates, as he exited his patrol car and approached the vehicle, an exchange of gunfire occurred. The officer was not injured. Shortly thereafter, a woman arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, who Memphis police indicated could be connected to the incident.

The TBI is working to independently determine the order of events, number of shots fired, and other relevant details. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective departments to answer as they see fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of manners.  That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

