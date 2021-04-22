Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Earth Day 2021: Cows Call Greenhouse Gas Charges 'Udderly' Ridiculous in Raucous New Video

Cows Make Their Voices Heard

Cows Aren't the Problem

Citing Human Activity and Population Growth as the Primary Culprit in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Cows Say 'Politicians are Full of Hot Air'

A recent study conducted by PFIR in ten major rural markets across America involving 1,500 cows showed that less than 1 percent of cows drive SUVs, fly on jumbo jets or live in McMansions.”
— Kevin Lynn
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Progressives for Immigration Reform (PFIR) launched a new video today, Earth Day, on behalf of Cows across America, pushing back on Sen. Bernie Sanders' claim that cows are responsible for a rise in U.S. greenhouse gases. The video is available on social media, online nationally and internationally.


For more than a decade, PFIR has represented the interests of 94 million bulls, steers, cows and heifers. Translating for the cows, Kevin Lynn, Executive Director of Progressives for Immigration Reform, said, “Cows aren't the problem. It’s people. Population growth. More people mean more cars, more infrastructure, more consumption, more electricity, more greenhouse gases.”

A recent study conducted by PFIR in ten major rural markets across America involving 1,500 cows showed that less than 1 percent of cows drive SUVs, fly on jumbo jets or live in McMansions. Vermont cows have petitioned Sen. Sanders to meet and discuss the research, but to date Sanders has refused. Sanders' popularity with heifers has plunged by 37 points since he blamed cows for America’s greenhouse gases.

Lynn continued, “How much longer are politicians like Bernie Sanders and AOC, and activists like Bill Gates, going to milk this issue? Human activity and U.S. population growth are fueling greenhouse gas emissions. And population growth is driven by mass immigration. You don’t see any cows crossing the border.”

Cows contend that the lifestyle of humans such as Sanders, with his three houses and jet-setting lifestyle, along with an Open Borders agenda of too many, is what’s driving greenhouse gas emissions. And they’re fed up with being blamed.

“It’s time to put the cow critics out to pasture,” said Lynn. “Reduce human activity. Slow mass immigration. Then we can all breathe a little easier.”

To see the ad, click here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1qjrzivcM0


[SATIRE]

