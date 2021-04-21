Mann Report Features Purge Virus and Energy Intelligence Center

/EIN News/ -- Conshohocken, PA, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (EIC), an energy optimization and efficiency company focused on commercial, industrial, and private buildings and its sister company, Purge Virus, LLC, provider of proven and cost effective disinfection systems, were featured as the cover story in the April 2021 edition of the Mann Report, a leading New York-based magazine for real estate professionals.



The story, “Redefining Sustainability - Wellness Comes to the Fore”, focuses on safe and efficient buildings and is the culmination of three decades of work in sustainability by the CEO of EIC and Purge Virus. The article includes extensive insights that defines and sets new standards for next generation building wellness and energy savings.

Click the link to read the full story (Pg. 50-54): https://mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?i=703000

“Sustainability now is as much about sustaining quality of life as it is about reducing energy,” said Mr. Charlie Szoradi, a LEED AP Architect and CEO of Purge Virus and EIC. “It is about redefining sustainability with people, planet, economics, and profitability in mind.”

EIC and Purge Virus are company portfolio holdings of FOMO CORP (Symbol US OTC: ETFM - www.fomoworldwide.com).

In related FOMO CORP. news, one of the company’s portfolio companies, Independence LED Lighting (ILED) www.independenceled.com, completed and shipped the next lighting order to the New York City-based real estate firm, Adams & Company www.adamsre.com. April 17, 2020 marks the 6th year anniversary of ILED’s work with Adams & Company on multiple properties. Adams & Company’s commitment to quality has continued for more than 100 years, evident in their responsibility for millions of square feet of office space in Manhattan and their consistent ranking as the topmost productive brokerages and most successful private real estate firms.

On April 15, 2020, FOMO CORP. announced the definitive acquisition of SmartGuard Energy LLC. SmartGuard provides comprehensive, turnkey energy efficient lighting solutions enabling customers to save more than 50 percent on the lighting portion of their energy bill with no upfront costs. Together with EIC and ILED, SmartGuard provides a complete package of energy efficient systems, installations, and savings; independent third-party measurement and verification with no upfront cost-effective systems.

For additional information visit the Energy Intelligence Center at: www.energyintelligencecenter.com or Purge Virus at www.purgevirus.com.



About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. (Symbol: ETFM; www.fomoworldwide.com) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

