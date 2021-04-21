Open LMS Achieves AWS Education Competency Status for Secure Learning Management Solutions
The newly-awarded status signifies Open LMS's proven ability to provide specialized learning and education solutions for teachers, learners, and administrators.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open LMS, part of Learning Technologies Group (LTG) announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Education Competency status. As the world's largest commercial Moodle™ provider, Open LMS receives this designation that recognizes its technical proficiency and proven success building solutions that support mission-critical workloads of Higher Education, K-12 Primary/Secondary, Research, and Publishing customers.
Achieving the AWS Education Competency differentiates Open LMS as an AWS Partner that has delivered proven customer success by providing specialized solutions aligning with AWS architectural best practices to support the academic experience of teachers and learners and/or improve the operational needs of administrators. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions.
“Open LMS is proud to achieve AWS Education Competency status,” said Phill Miller, Managing Director of Open LMS. “Our team members, including those who have joined us from eCreators and eThink Education, have an incredible amount of expertise around the best ways to support our clients’ hosted learning environments. This accolade demonstrates their dedication and commitment to helping educational institutions and organizations achieve their goals by leveraging the agility of AWS.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
Open LMS utilizes AWS to host client Learning Management System (LMS) sites in a secure, flexible environment that supports their current goals and future innovations. AWS provides an effective solution for Open LMS clients across the globe that guarantees security, uptime and scalability, and allows sites to be geographically hosted in accordance with an organization’s requirements.
Learn more about the Open LMS Educational Competency Status in this podcast with Managing Director at Open LMS, Phill Miller, and International Head of Education at AWS, Paul Grist.
About Open LMS
Open LMS leverages open-source software to deliver an effective and engaging learning experience. As the largest commercial provider of hosting and support services for the open-source Moodle™ learning platform, we help organizations and institutions deliver great learning experiences without complexities. Previously a Blackboard product, Open LMS was acquired by Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) in March 2020.
