Senator Costa Announces $1 Million in State Grants for Local Projects

Pittsburgh − April 21, 2021 – Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) today announced the award of more than $1 million for local development projects in the 43rd senatorial district.

“Across the state, we are in the mend in many ways and the projects that are funded today are going to inspire the economic development our communities need right now,” said Senator Costa. “I look forward to these projects coming to fruition for the betterment of our infrastructure systems and recreational opportunities.”

The grants for local organizations and municipalities are provided through the Multi Modal Fund and Act 13. Multimodal fund projects can include work on the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.

Entities in the 43rd district receiving Multimodal funds include:

$200,000 for the City of Pittsburgh to make improvements to the Irvine Street sidewalks

$250,000 to the Allegheny Land Trust for the Churchill Valley Greenway

$100,149 to Gregg Developmental Services for the 2400 East Carson Street Transportation Improvement Project

Act 13 grants come from the Marcellus Legacy Fund and can be used on initiatives that will include abandoned mine drainage abatement; abandoned well plugging; sewage treatment; greenways, trails and recreation; baseline water quality data; watershed restoration; and flood control.

Entities in the 43rd district receiving Act 13 funds include:

$115,000 to the Allegheny Land Trust for the Churchill Valley Greenway acquisition

$109,808 for the Blackridge Civic Association for stormwater remediation and reconstruction

$129,392 for South Side Community Council to renovate Esser’s Plaza

$94,478 for CC Mellor Memorial Library and Edgewood Community House

$78,246 for Homestead Borough for Frick Park swings and safety surface

###