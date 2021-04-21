Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Neu.ro brings MLOps and AI expertise to the Content Authenticity Initiative

Neu.ro is excited to join an amazing group of companies who form the CIA, dedicated to the creation of a simple, extensible and distributed media solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neu.ro is excited to join an amazing group of companies who form the Content Authenticity Initiative, an organization dedicated to the creation of a simple, extensible and distributed media provenance solution. Announced by Adobe in 2019, CAI membership includes The New York Times, the BBC, ARM, Microsoft, Qualcom, and a host of other companies focused on distribution of accurate and verifiable digital content.

With AI-driven content generation becoming an increasingly important part of the media landscape, content creators and consumers are recognizing the positive and negative impacts that technology can have on content provenance. With this in mind, Neu.ro is pleased to bring its technical expertise in AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning to the CAI.

“Our work is focused on establishing the tech stack, processes and workflows that allow ML engineers to build AI as safely as software engineers build traditional technology solutions. This is called Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), and we believe that is foundational to responsible AI.” - Arthur McCallum Director of Partnerships at Neu.ro

The Content Authenticity Initiative is a group of designers, engineers, researchers, journalists, and leaders who seek to address content authenticity at scale. We are focused on cross-industry participation, with an open, extensible approach for providing media transparency that allows for better evaluation of content provenance. This group collaborates with a wide set of representatives from software, publishing, and social media companies, human rights organizations, and academic researchers to develop content attribution standards and tools.

Daria Posrednikova
Neu.ro
dasha@neu.ro

