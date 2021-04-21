Award Winning Broker Nancy Kowalik Opens an Exclusive Brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty LLC in South Jersey
Nancy Kowalik, founder and owner announced her new brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty NJ, a unique brokerage is founded on the concept of "Exclusivity"
Today's real estate market treats homeowners and their homes like commodities. Some homeowners want a different approach”MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mullica Hill, NJ After establishing her Boutique Brokerage, Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group, Nancy Kowalik, founder and owner announced her new brokerage Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty NJ llc. This unique brokerage is founded on the concept of "Exclusivity" where the homes will not be listed on the MLS or Zillow and will be marketed solely through the premier marketing channels that has created thousands of success stories and 5 star, clients for life!
— Nancy Kowalik
Seeing a need in the market for owners who want to sell, but do not want their property open to the general public, this concept is a new way of doing things in the real estate market. Still cooperating with other brokers and offering a buyer broker commission split, the system still resembles the traditional way of doing business, backed with cutting edge technology, and with more privacy for the sellers.
"Today's real estate market treats homeowners and their homes like commodities. Some homeowners want a different approach and do not want their properties to be seen by anyone who has a computer or a smart phone. They want to be exclusive to the buyers in their price range. This gives the seller a sense of privacy and security that the current way of real estate, through the MLS, does not allow," Kowalik says. "We don't just put a sign on the front lawn and list it on the MLS. We treat the seller's home like it is NOT a commodity. We treat it like the specialized, magnificent dream filled gem that they created. We tell their home's story in a way that other brokerages do not. This takes more time and effort on our part, but it is worth it for the end result."
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty NJ, visit their website at yourhomesoldguaranteedrealestategroup.com or call 856-395-1500.
Nancy Kowalik, Owner and Founder of Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is one of South Jersey's top real estate brokers and has repeatedly been named a Top Real Estate Agent in NJ. With $93 Million in sales in 2020, Kowalik has been consistently breaking her own records since she began in real estate over 15 years ago. Notably acclaimed for her superior marketing campaigns and 5-Star Service, Kowalik has been awarded several Major Achievement in Marketing Excellence Awards, including Best Marketing or Branding Campaign, Best Special Event or Promotion, and Best Realtor Promotion in 2017. Due to her top sales figures, she is listed in the Top 10% of American Professionals and consecutively awarded the NJ Realtor's Circle of Excellence Platinum Sales Award. She is an active participant in the exclusive Million Dollar Craig Proctor Platinum Elite Coaching Program, where she frequently speaks on her renowned Open House Success Formula and Luxury Real Estate Marketing. An extremely active member of her community, Kowalik frequently gives back through local organizations, particularly Robins' Nest Inc, which is now Acenda Integrated Health. Beginning in 2018, she has taken a portion of commission from each home sale and purchase to contribute to the charity. From this, as well as additional donations from business partners and clients, she was able to donate over $80,000 over the last 3 years.
