Celebrating 25 Years of Business in Tampa Bay, Florida
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Lietz founded Data-Tech 25 years ago in Tampa Bay, Florida in April of 1996. Chris founded Data-Tech intending to bring IT expertise and custom-fit solutions to our clients across Florida and the United States. Since its inception, Data-Tech’s service offerings have expanded from computer training to hardware-as-a-service in 2001, VoIP in 2006, a state-of-the-art data center, disaster recovery, business continuity, and remote management support in 2007. Most recently, Data-Tech has added compliance management and CMMC consulting in 2020.
As a leading Managed Service Provider in Tampa Bay, Data-Tech is constantly focused on reinvesting into the business. One of our current priorities for reinvestment is enhancing customer support services to ensure the best possible experience for our clients. So, with that in mind, Data-Tech has added two brand new service vehicles to our fleet to further improve our ability to service our clients across the State of Florida.
Expanding our fleet allows us to respond to on-site support needs faster and more effectively. This also allows for a shorter time-to-completion for our service tickets and happier clients. We saw benefits from the additional vehicles in our fleet almost instantly.
The pandemic has shown how vulnerable businesses and their employees are when working in a remote environment. The number of cyber threats and cyberattacks has surged, creating an urgency to become compliant and secure.
Data-Tech has been ahead of the curve in this regard and recently renewed our Soc 2 Type 2 compliance certification to show that we hold ourselves to the highest possible standard of compliance and security. In another effort to supply our clients with the highest level of service, we are also investing in becoming ISO 27001 compliant.
The reason for achieving both the Soc 2 Type 2 certification and the ISO 27001 certification is to show our prospective clients that we go above and beyond to ensure our client's business information is safe and they can rest assured that we will keep it secure.
Most companies can get by with either Soc 2 Type 2 or the ISO 27001 certification. Both show that a company is serious about ensuring security and they share about 96% of the same security controls. The main difference is that ISO 27001 is more rigorous and involves more work to become certified.
But Data-Tech did not stop there. This year Data-Tech also became a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) to assist the Department of Defense's supply chain with the enormous and complex amount of security compliance standards and regulations that will be implemented over the next 5 years through the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification initiative.
This initiative was created out of the need for more security standards and processes. The DoD found that the current security regulations were not effective at keeping the supply chain secured from cyberattacks & data breaches. Therefore, stricter rules needed to be enforced.
If you are one of the three hundred thousand vendors within the DoD supply chain and are worried about your company successfully reaching your desired level of CMMC, reach out to Data-Tech, a Registered Provider Organization (RPO), and we will connect you with one of our knowledgeable Registered Practitioners.
