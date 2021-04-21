Sustainability in the Food Industry

Apr 21, 2021

By: Marjorie DePuy, Senior Director, Supply Chain and Sustainability, FMI

It’s Earth Week—a time of year filled with climate announcements, ribbon-cuttings for facilities powered by cleaner energy and photos of community tree-planting events. It’s also a time for FMI to focus on just a few of the exciting sustainability collaborations happening in our industry. Overall, the food industry is making progress on sustainability and there is new energy powering corporate action on climate while global imperatives urge us forward.

Water

Dow, FMI product supplier member AB InBev and associate members Ecolab and Microsoft are a few of the founding members of the Water Resilience Coalition, an industry-led coalition of the United Nations Global Compact’s CEO Water Mandate. The Coalition is calling on business leaders to take collective and quantifiable action to reduce water stress by 2050. Signers include: The Coca-Cola Company, Heineken, Danone and Woolworths.

Carbon

Guidehouse, Mars, Inc., McCormick & Company, and PepsiCo recently announced the formation of the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition collaborative, an initiative to help engage suppliers in climate action. In its first year, the program will focus on helping suppliers understand the foundations of greenhouse gas reductions in their own businesses, including core knowledge of how to calculate their own GHG footprints and to set their own science-based targets. FMI and Ceres support the initiative.

Climate and Food Waste

Last fall, FMI joined seven other agriculture, forestry and civil society groups in launching the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance. This group is explicitly focused on converting its policy proposals into legislative language that Congress can act upon. FMI brings consumer insights on food loss and waste and other topics into the farm to fork alliance.

On a related note, there is currently no standardized methodology for determining food loss and waste at the consumer level. The newly announced Household Food Waste Measurement Project aims to accelerate the development of a food waste measurement methodology. The Foundation for Food and Agriculture and The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation have committed $2 million toward the $3 million grant award. Learn more on the May 12th webinar.

Actively Targeting Shrink

FMI is pleased to partner with the ECR Community’s Retail Loss Group, which hosts practical working sessions to address key industry topics around shrink, forecasting, food waste cost models and more. The sessions on May 19 and20 feature academic research or business case studies and are open to FMI members (retail and wholesale, CPG associate and academic).

Convergence of Trends

We learned through FMI’s 2020 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends that 59% of younger consumers — Gen Z and Millennials — say environmental sustainability is important to eating well, compared to only 41% of older consumers. Yet in data from IFIC, despite an interest in sustainability, more than six in 10 consumers find it hard to know whether their food choices are environmentally sustainable. The pressure is on—not just to find healthier and more sustainable methods of stewarding our resources, but to communicate meaningful metrics and tell authentic sustainability stories about the brands and the business.

What is your company engaged in? Please let us know and watch this space for additional ways to get engaged in FMI conversations around sustainability.