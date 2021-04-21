Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass/ Accessory Before the Fact

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B500773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/21/21, 2233 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Street, Monkton

ACCUSED: Brittany Zwynenburg

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Jeremy Broderick

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VIOLATION: Accessory Before the Fact

VICTIM: Robert LaRock

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/21/21 at approximately 2233 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed Brittany Zwynenburg (31) of Monkton, VT entered a victim's occupied residence knowing she was not licensed or privileged to do so. Investigation also revealed Jeremy Broderick (40) of Monkton, VT procured the offense to be committed.

Zwynenburg and Broderick were both issued criminal citations to appear before a judicial officer at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

