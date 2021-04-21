New Haven Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass/ Accessory Before the Fact
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B500773
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/21/21, 2233 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Silver Street, Monkton
ACCUSED: Brittany Zwynenburg
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Jeremy Broderick
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VIOLATION: Accessory Before the Fact
VICTIM: Robert LaRock
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/21/21 at approximately 2233 hours, Troopers responded to a residence on Silver Street in the Town of Monkton for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed Brittany Zwynenburg (31) of Monkton, VT entered a victim's occupied residence knowing she was not licensed or privileged to do so. Investigation also revealed Jeremy Broderick (40) of Monkton, VT procured the offense to be committed.
Zwynenburg and Broderick were both issued criminal citations to appear before a judicial officer at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.