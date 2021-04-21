Looking for an eco-minded fishing guide as you schedule your spring and summer fishing trips? Check out the Florida Friendly Fishing Guide certification program.

This program recognizes saltwater and freshwater fishing guides who are committed to preserving the future of Florida’s fisheries through sustainable boating and fishing techniques.

Established by UF/IFAS, Florida Sea Grant, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the course provides guides with science-based techniques that ensure a minimal environmental footprint.

Learn more about this program and how to find a Florida Friendly Fishing Guide in your area at FLSeagrant.org/florida-friendly-fishing-guide-certification.

For questions, contact Savanna Barry at Savanna.Barry@UFL.edu.

