Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,290 in the last 365 days.

Looking for an eco-minded fishing guide? 

Looking for an eco-minded fishing guide as you schedule your spring and summer fishing trips? Check out the Florida Friendly Fishing Guide certification program. 

This program recognizes saltwater and freshwater fishing guides who are committed to preserving the future of Florida’s fisheries through sustainable boating and fishing techniques. 

Established by UF/IFAS, Florida Sea Grant, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the course provides guides with science-based techniques that ensure a minimal environmental footprint.  

Learn more about this program and how to find a Florida Friendly Fishing Guide in your area at FLSeagrant.org/florida-friendly-fishing-guide-certification.   

For questions, contact Savanna Barry at Savanna.Barry@UFL.edu.

[[SHARE_THIS]]

You just read:

Looking for an eco-minded fishing guide? 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.