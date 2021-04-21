Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos Joint Statement on Chauvin Trial Verdict

While today's verdict will never bring back George Floyd, whose life was tragically taken, it reaffirms a fundamental tenet of our country — that no one is above the law. Our thoughts are with the Floyd family and the people of Minnesota.
Justice was served today, but we have a lot of work to do to put a stop to police brutality, root out systemic racism, and build a more equitable state and nation.
