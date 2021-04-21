FL-based Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC has Acquired NC-based VERCO Group, Inc.
Acquisition first in queue in 2021 for Anexa in staffing space.
We’re excited to announce our acquisition of VERCO Group, as it tees up many other acquisitions planned within the staffing industry in the upcoming year.”JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason Myers, Chairman of Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC announced an acquisition of NC-based VERCO Group, Inc. on April 20, 2021. Jyoti Patel, Founder and CEO of VERCO Group, will also serve as CEO of Anexa. The acquisition positions VERCO Group to provide recruiting and operational support for other acquisitions of Anexa Staffing Solutions.
— Jason Myers, Chairman of Anexa Staffing Solutions
“We’re excited to announce our acquisition of VERCO Group, as it tees up many other acquisitions planned within the industry in the upcoming year,” said Jason Myers, Chairman of Anexa Staffing Solutions. “VERCO Group brings with them an impressive domestic and offshore operation, specializing in efficient and effective global recruiting. Working with Jyoti on this has been a pleasure, and we look forward to welcoming her into her new role as CEO of Anexa.”
VERCO Group will provide strong operational support and extensive experience to future acquired companies to drive bold moves for change and acceleration, including developing new diversified revenue streams.
“Our entire team at VERCO Group is eager to tackle the challenge that Anexa has given us to drive the recruiting and operations efforts for its growing portfolio of staffing and recruiting brands,” said Patel. “I’ve spent years building a powerhouse team, systems, and processes, and now the team can take it to the next level, as I assume this new, larger role helping to drive this growing portfolio of contract and permanent agencies, as well as a variety of service platforms.”
Anexa is planning two more acquisitions in Q2 2021, with more in queue for later this year.
About VERCO Group, Inc.
VERCO Group is a minority and woman-owned business offering companies throughout the US end-to-end recruitment of the most qualified, talented, and reliable candidates to fill contract, contract-to-hire and direct hire positions. They are headquartered in North Carolina, with offices in California, South Carolina and India. Learn more about VERCO Group at https://www.vercogroup.com/.
About Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC
Anexa Staffing Solutions, LLC is a minority and woman-owned, Florida-based, umbrella investment company with a growing portfolio of staffing and recruiting brands to serve the needs of a broad range of clients and candidates. Learn more at https://www.anexastaffing.com.
