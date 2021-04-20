Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor John Carney

Statement from the Governor

Governor John Carney on Tuesday released the following statement:

"The guilty verdict in Minneapolis brings an important measure of justice for George Floyd, for his family and friends, and for so many Americans who were deeply affected by this case. Mr. Floyd's killing opened deep wounds around racial injustice and policing. In the months since his killing, I've heard that pain and anger in the voices of so many Delawareans. My hope is this verdict helps us move forward productively – in good faith – to improve relationships between law enforcement and communities of color. And to seriously address the root causes of racial injustice that persist in our state and country."

Statement from Governor John Carney

