Have you listened to Commando by Hypa Cee? Hypa Cee a star made in Toronto from Nigeria

A mix of South African and Nigerian dancehall beat is called Afrofusion, I hereby present Commando out on all platforms”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A good music artist makes good dancehall music, Hypa Cee at it again with a new single Commando. It’s a mix of South African and Nigerian dancehall beat, he did not stop at that but sang with Zulu, Yoruba and English to give you a good taste, Commando. A dance hall single that gets your legs willing to dance again when you hear the beat and vocals. Very few African singers have been able to make the dancehall loveable and enjoyable like Hypa Cee. The third single in two years and more to drop soon, he promises his fans. Hypa Cee happens to be the only Afrobeat music artist with superb creativity in his musical works. He also happens to be a Multi Genre Upcoming Nigerian Artist based in Canada.
It is a dream come through again that I have gone back to the studio once more to present my fans with a dancehall. This single is already making waves on radio stations worldwide and placed in the various playlists by high-profile DJs globally. Commando is the dancehall song for 2021 spring. I wish all my fans the best of spring and stay safe during this unprecedented time.
About Hypa Cee:
Real Name, Ajoge J O aka Collins, Hypa Cee is an Afrobeat Music Artist with great online fans. Hypa Cee is here again with a new single Commando which will be released on 30.04.2021. His musical works show a very promising career for him ahead.
Commando will be available on all platforms from 30:04:2021.
He is grateful to all his fans, DJs (Dj Benny (Lagos)), DJ Mercilless (Toronto), DJ Jamal (Canada), DJ scare (Toronto) DJ Major (Toronto), DJ Kellz (Abuja), DJ Pee, DJ Finex, DJ borsh lots more) and also radio stations in Nigeria (Family Love FM PH, Wazobia FM PH, Darling FM Owerri, Lasgidi FM Lagos, Rhythm FM Abuja, Naija FM lots more) that supported me in my last single Amarachi)
For more information, please visit www.hypacee.com
A J O
Hyper Gang Records
Hypacee@gmail.com
