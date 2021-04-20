DLNR NEWS RELEASE: NON-LIFE THREATENING APPARENT SHARK INCIDENT ON HAWAI’I ISLAND
HONOLULU – First responders, officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) and personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources are responding to a report of a non-fatal shark incident near the Kukio Resort Club House on Hawai‘i Island.
Initial reports indicate a woman was swimming about 500-feet from shore, when she apparently encountered a shark. She will be taken to the North Hawai‘i Medical Center for treatment.
Learn more about shark response protocols in the video below. No further details are available at this time.
# # #