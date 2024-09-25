Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Lauds Top State Manager, Employee and Team of the Year

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR GREEN LAUDS TOP STATE MANAGER, EMPLOYEE AND TEAM OF THE YEAR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 24, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today recognized winners of the Governor’s Awards, designed to honor state Executive Branch employees, managers and work teams who exemplify the highest caliber of public service and dedication in serving the people of Hawai‘i. The statewide program is administered by the Department of Human Resources Development.

“Public employees have made important contributions to our continuing efforts to improve the efficiency and quality of government services,” said Governor Green. “We are honored to work with such dedicated individuals and appreciate all they do each and every day.”

Governor Green presented the awards for:

STATE MANAGER OF THE YEAR : Joanna Seto, Administrator, Department of Health , Administrator, Department of Health Faced with extraordinary responsibilities, including the Red Hill Fuel crisis, Joanna’s skills and successes have never been more apparent than after the Maui wildfires. She actively led her team through the response and recovery phases and continues to help hone their skills to assist the community in rehabilitating the environment. Leading by example, her team is committed to its mission – to protect human health and the environment.

STATE EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR : Heidi Taogoshi, Registered Nurse, Department of Health Registered Nurse, Department of Health In the aftermath of the Maui Wildfires, Heidi quickly assessed the needs of the Lahaina community resulting in the deployment of mobile medical teams and the conversion of an abandoned state building into a health care clinic to provide essential services to those affected by the wildfires. With her guidance, management of the clinic was transferred to community providers, ensuring continued services to the people of Lahaina.

STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR : UH Maui College Culinary Arts Team, University of Hawai‘i University of Hawai‘i When the UH Maui College Pa‘ina Building was transformed into a fire relief food hub after the wildfires, the Culinary Arts team worked with organizations to prepare meals for residents displaced by the fire. The team also created a Disaster Relief Food Preparation Experience course, designed for students to work with industry chefs and instructors to learn about disaster relief food preparation and distribution. The three winners were selected from 56 exceptional groups and individual nominees. A volunteer Selection Committee of four prominent members of the community carefully reviewed the 56 nomination packets and rated them according to defined categories. The committee presented its recommendations for the three awards to Governor Green. The four members of this year’s Selection Committee are: Hawai‘i Public Radio host and news team member Catherine Cruz; City and County of Honolulu Homeless Coordinator Sam Moku; Hawai‘i Convention Center/ASM Global General Manager Teri Orton, and Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Brooke Wilson. At this year’s ceremony, Governor Green also recognized the recipients of the 2020 Governor’s Awards for Employee, Manager and Team of the Year for their outstanding achievements due to the cancellation of the May 2020 ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 Selection Committee, comprising John Gotanda, president, Hawai‘i Pacific University; Catherine Cruz, host and news team member, Hawai‘i Public Radio; Marc Alexander, then-executive director, Mayor’s Office of Housing; Terri Funakoshi, director of operations, YWCA O‘ahu; and Jason Hagiwara, president and general Manager, KITV4 Island Television, selected the award recipients from 53 exceptional groups and individual nominees. They are:

2020 STATE MANAGER OF THE YEAR : BONNIE KAHAKUI, state procurement assistant administrator, Department of Accounting and General Services

Bonnie sets the pace in her office, always looking ahead and focusing on improving practices and procedures. She launched a new Learning Management System, recording more than 14,000 attendees at procurement training workshops and worked to broaden the purchasing process and take advantage of Amazon’s wide selection. Bonnie also led a statewide initiative to procure electric vehicles and infrastructure to help reduce Hawai‘i’s carbon footprint.

2020 STATE EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR : JANIS MATSUNAGA, entomologist, Department of Agriculture

She is a leading expert in the field, editor of the Proceedings of the Hawaiian Entomological Society and is one of the longest serving officers in the 100-plus year history of the Hawaiian Entomological Society. Through emails or social media, Ms. Matsunaga will often bring peace of mind to the residents of Hawai‘i by defining problems with beetles infesting cabinetry or address insect problems that exist in their homes.

2020 STATE TEAM OF THE YEAR : CORRECTIONS PROGRAMS SERVICES (CPS) – EDUCATION BRANCH, Department of Public Safety , Department of Public Safety Education gives us knowledge and provides the necessary skills to navigate the world around us. When inmates become students of the Education Branch, they are more likely to find employment, make a positive contribution to society and strengthen family relations. The public benefits from reduced government costs, decreased crime rates, safer communities and a reduced tendency of convicted criminals to reoffend. In 2019, the Team produced 28 GED graduates, with 3 students passing the HiSET. (The Department of Public Safety was redesignated as the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation effective January 1, 2024.) “These individuals have selflessly given of themselves to enrich the lives of those they serve,” said Governor Green. “Their accomplishments perpetuate the aloha spirit and make our state a special place to live and work.” Photos from today’s awards ceremony will be uploaded here.

