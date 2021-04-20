Nightly full closures of Kaumualii Highway at Hanapepe River Bridge begin April 26

Main, News Posted on Apr 20, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of scheduled full closures of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) between Hana Road and Moi Road on Monday, April 26, through Wednesday, April 28, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

During the closures, traffic will be detoured to the County’s Hanapepe Bridge on Hanapepe Road. Traffic control flaggers will be posted at Hana Road, Puolo Road, and the County’s Hanapepe Bridge to guide road users around the construction zone. Emergency vehicles will have full access to Route 50 if needed during the closures.

All work is weather permitting. This closure is for setting of girders on the permanent bridge. The temporary bridge will be opened for travel between setting of the girders.

If you will be traveling through the area on the scheduled work nights, please follow the instructions of the flaggers. Notice of the nightly full closures will be included on our weekly lane closure notice at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###