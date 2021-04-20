THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1333 – NO BAN Act (Rep. Chu – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1573 – Access to Counsel Act of 2021 (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Suspension (1 bill)

H.R. 2630 – Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Energy and Commerce) – Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Energy and Commerce)

Postponed Suspension (1 vote)

H.R. 1392 – Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)