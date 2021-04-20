THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1333 – NO BAN Act (Rep. Chu – Judiciary)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
Complete Consideration of H.R. 1573 – Access to Counsel Act of 2021 (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
Suspension (1 bill)
H.R. 2630– Extending Temporary Emergency Scheduling of Fentanyl Analogues Act, as amended (Rep. Pappas – Energy and Commerce)
Postponed Suspension (1 vote)
H.R. 1392 – Protection of Saudi Dissidents Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
**Members are advised that each vote taken by the House will be open for a total of 30 minutes and will close immediately thereafter. We are unable to update the timer you see on the television feed, but the exact timing of votes and closing time of each vote window is now available on the Dome Watch app from the Office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer:
