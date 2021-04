(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the Derek Chauvin verdict:

“What Derek Chauvin did to George Floyd is murder. He killed more than a man—he nearly killed the hope of justice. The jury called it murder, and restored that hope.

Chauvin dishonored his badge and a noble profession. That should weigh heavily in his sentencing hearing.”

