10 Types of Virtual Experiences for Mother's Day, All at the Free Virtual Women's Expo
Free expo registration will give you instant access to a wide variety of fun experiences that you can easily share with mom, whether you celebrate together or on a shared screen.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you've been looking for safe or virtual ways to celebrate Mother's Day this year, you may have seen lists with ideas that sound good but leave it up to you to figure out how to pull it off, that maybe aren't as interactive as you'd like, or that you don't have time to make happen. But a quick, free sign up at the Virtual Women's Expo will give you instant access to a wide variety of fun, ready-to-go experiences that you can easily share with mom, whether you celebrate together or on a shared screen.
— Virtual Women's Expo
This online expo offers unlimited on-demand access, so you can participate anytime and anywhere. You'll find 8 Interactive Experiences, 13 speakers on a wide variety of topics, and 100 unique Marketplace booths. The Interactive Experiences include: flower arranging, painting, cooking, wine tasting, DIY home décor, yoga, and two unique types of workouts for all fitness levels (Bollywood Groove and POUND®-Rockout.Workout).
Here are just a few of the many possible ways to turn some of the expo activities into Mother's Day experiences:
• Give her some flowers, and then together, turn them into a spectacular arrangement with the “How to Transform Store Bought Flowers Into Gorgeous Custom Arrangements” Interactive Experience.
• Give her the ready-to-order paint kit, and then have your own Paint & Sip Party together with the "Paint Along" Interactive Experience.
• Give her some wine, and then have a professional style tasting together, with the "How to Taste Wine Like a Pro" Interactive Experience.
• Have some active fun, with one of the three cardio or yoga Interactive Experiences.
• Pick some topics you're both interested in and learn together from the fabulous speakers.
• Discover unique new companies and products as you browse the Marketplace booths together.
As an added benefit, if you register for the expo by April 29, you can enter to win one of four $100 gift cards for gourmet cookie delivery from some of the nation's top cookie bakeries, just in time for Mother's Day. Plus, all expo attendees are automatically entered to win thousands of dollars in additional prizes.
Since the Virtual Women's Expo is ongoing through the end of June, and there are so many things to do at it, it's truly the gift that keeps on giving, whether you participate together or on your own. To register for the expo, visit virtual-womens-expo.com.
Media Contact
Virtual Women's Expo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook