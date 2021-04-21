Keep Music Alive to Teach 50 Lessons Across 50 States to Celebrate Make Music Day

Visit www.MakeMusicDay.org to learn how you can participate in Make Music Day on June 21st Rock Out Loud LIVE (ROLL) - Virtual music teaching platform with significant latency reduction compared to Zoom Keep Music Alive is a national non-profit advocating for music education for all. Founder of Teach Music Week (March) & Kids Music Day (October) and year-round musical instrument petting zoos.

Keep Music Alive co-founder Vincent James will celebrate Make Music Day by teaching 50 virtual lessons across 50 states using new Rock Out Loud LIVE platform.

We believe that every child and adult should have the opportunity to learn how to play a musical instrument. The educational, therapeutic and social benefits are significant and long-lasting.” — Vincent James

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keep Music Alive co-founder and Make Music Philly coordinator Vincent James will celebrate Make Music Day this year by attempting to give 50 music lessons to students across 50 states (virtually of course) beginning Friday June 18th and ending with the last dozen lessons (and states) on Make Music Day, Monday June 21st. James does not normally offer private lessons, having just a single student over the last several years, however he wants to utilize “50 Lessons/50 States” as a way to raise awareness about the joys and benefits of playing music and the Make Music Day celebration on the Summer Solstice. James will be utilizing the new Rock Out Loud LIVE platform for teaching the lessons, which offers improved latency for music over the ever-present Zoom. Lessons will be available for piano, guitar and ukulele with signups for the 50 slots beginning Monday, May 4th on the KeepMusicAlive.org website. For more information, please contact James at (610) 874-6312 or email info@KeepMusicAlive.org

About Make Music Day - Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in over 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. Over 85 U.S. cities and the entire states of Vermont, Connecticut, Hawaii and Wisconsin are participating in this year's celebration. Make Music Day is presented by the NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the non-profit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.MakeMusicDay.org

About Rock Out Loud LIVE is the new Virtual Music Lesson Platform offering an interactive experience with significant latency reduction compared to Zoom – Rock Out Loud LIVE is now being utilized by over 4,700 music schools and educators in 142 countries. For more information or to book a demo, please visit www.IKilledZoom.com

About Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to helping more children (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Keep Music Alive is the founder of two international music holidays: Teach Music Week (3rd week in March) and Kids Music Day (1st Friday in October). Each year, the organization partners with over 1,000 music schools and retail locations worldwide to celebrate by offering free music lessons and holding events which benefit and celebrate children playing music. For more information, please visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org .