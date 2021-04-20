Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cookeville Man Indicted, Accused of Threatening Sevier County Judge and Two Attorneys

SEVIER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Cookeville man accused of threatening a judge and two attorneys in Sevier County.

In February, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents began investigating allegations involving Sevier County inmate Tyler Dakota Matthews (DOB 9/24/95). The investigation revealed that Matthews wrote letters to a Sevier County judge and an assistant public defender threatening to harm them. One of the letters also contained threats aimed at an assistant district attorney.

Last week, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Matthews with three counts of Extortion and three counts of Harassment. On Monday, he was served in the Sevier County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

