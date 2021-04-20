FWC to hold virtual meeting May 12-13

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet virtually May 12 and 13 beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day. The meeting will be held virtually using communications media technology due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) social distancing guidelines. The virtual link for this meeting will be provided on MyFWC.com closer to the meeting date.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input. To accommodate as much input as possible from those participating in the meeting, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to a topic or speaker, including time donation to other speakers. See agenda for the total time limits for each item. Public comment will be taken on a first call/first serve basis.

The Commission is also offering the opportunity for stakeholders to provide their comments on agenda items in advance. Advanced comments should be submitted no later than Friday, May 7. Those written comments can be submitted via a web form on the FWC meeting agenda website page. If you would like to provide your written comments by mail, send them to:

FWC Commissioners 620 South Meridian Street Tallahassee, Florida 32399

For the full May 12-13 agenda, links to background reports, and ways to participate, go to MyFWC.com/About and click on “The Commission” and “Commission Meetings.”

