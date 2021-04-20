Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,273 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General petitions to intervene in Rhode Island Superior Court case involving marina expansion in Block Island's Great Salt Pond

Continued concern over CRMC's approval process prompts RIAG to seek to intervene in second lawsuit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that his office has petitioned the Rhode Island Superior Court to intervene in Town of New Shoreham v. Champlin's Realty Associates, one of several ongoing cases stemming from a proposed marina expansion on Block Island that affects the State's coastal resources and the regulatory process designed to protect them.

The petition to intervene is the second instance where the Attorney General has sought to intervene in litigation to protect Rhode Island's unique coastal environment and ensure that the Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC) follows the legal requirements necessary to a democratic process before approving Champlin's bid to expand its marina.

"Our motion to intervene in this matter, filed in court yesterday, should make it clear that this Office has a strong ongoing interest in ensuring that the regulatory processes put in place to protect our natural resources are followed by state agencies," said Attorney General Neronha. "Agency decisions made outside of the administrative process come at the expense of the public's confidence and trust, both in the process and in the institutions charged with overseeing it."

###

You just read:

Attorney General petitions to intervene in Rhode Island Superior Court case involving marina expansion in Block Island's Great Salt Pond

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.