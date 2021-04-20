Ninth Ward Minneapolis City Council Candidate Mickey Moore Issues Statement on Verdict in Derek Chauvin Murder Trial
EINPresswire.com/ -- “The jury has spoken in the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Although we all feel uplifted that the jury convicted the former Minneapolis police officer on all charges in the tragic death of George Floyd, I believe it is important to remember how far the city of Minneapolis has come in such a short time towards achieving the social justice goals in which we have all been inspired to become committed believers.
“At the outset, we demanded a thorough and swift investigation into the tragic killing of Mr. Floyd. We also sought the immediate termination, as well as demanded the most severe possible charges be brought against all Minneapolis police officers involved in his death. In addition, we were unwavering in our desire that certain prosecutors be eliminated from the process, while others be assigned to the case in an unprecedented move to rid our criminal justice system of the inherent bias and racial discrimination that often exists in such cases. All this came to pass.
“We must also not forget the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department’s historic testimony on behalf of the prosecution, not to mention the city’s record-breaking civil settlement with Mr. Floyd’s family. As a result, I encourage people not to focus solely on the tremendous end result of the criminal trial portion of this process, but also to truly consider the many hard-won battles that brought us such meaningful accomplishments and significant advances.
“As the city of Minneapolis officially begins to heal in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s tragic death, I firmly believe we must acknowledge and take comfort in the fact that when such heinous crimes happen in our city, there is a much greater chance today that true and equal justice will be served more fairly and swiftly than ever before, which is why—whether you are jubilant or unsatisfied with the verdict—we must remain calm, peaceful and continually committed to the cause of social justice.”
# # #
Lee Hayes
“At the outset, we demanded a thorough and swift investigation into the tragic killing of Mr. Floyd. We also sought the immediate termination, as well as demanded the most severe possible charges be brought against all Minneapolis police officers involved in his death. In addition, we were unwavering in our desire that certain prosecutors be eliminated from the process, while others be assigned to the case in an unprecedented move to rid our criminal justice system of the inherent bias and racial discrimination that often exists in such cases. All this came to pass.
“We must also not forget the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department’s historic testimony on behalf of the prosecution, not to mention the city’s record-breaking civil settlement with Mr. Floyd’s family. As a result, I encourage people not to focus solely on the tremendous end result of the criminal trial portion of this process, but also to truly consider the many hard-won battles that brought us such meaningful accomplishments and significant advances.
“As the city of Minneapolis officially begins to heal in the wake of Mr. Floyd’s tragic death, I firmly believe we must acknowledge and take comfort in the fact that when such heinous crimes happen in our city, there is a much greater chance today that true and equal justice will be served more fairly and swiftly than ever before, which is why—whether you are jubilant or unsatisfied with the verdict—we must remain calm, peaceful and continually committed to the cause of social justice.”
# # #
Lee Hayes
We Need Moore
+1 651-261-4356
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook