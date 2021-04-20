Boat Ramp Closure at Chapman’s Landing in Stratham Slated for Thursday and Friday

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-5619 April 20, 2021

Stratham, NH – Chapman’s Landing, the public boat access facility located on Route 108 in Stratham, NH, will be closing for two days to allow for the re-surfacing and grading of the ramp approach area to the boat access site. The effort is scheduled for this Thursday and Friday, April 22-23.

During the installation, the boat ramp will be closed and access to that portion of the site will be prohibited. For this reason, the ramp will be closed from dawn on April 22 until dusk on April 23. There will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve motorized boats, sailboats, canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time period. The paved parking area and the remainder of the Chapman’s Landing property, however, will remain open to the public.

NH Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees and federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas. For more information on boating access locations in New Hampshire, visit www.fishnh.com/access/access-sites.php.