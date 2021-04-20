Historical Affairs sponsors 6 programs in May

(DOVER, Del. — April 20, 2022) — The archaeology series “History Unearthed,” “Trivia Night” and “The Wreck of the DeBraak” will be explored in virtual programs streamed live on the Web by Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs museums during the month of May 2021. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2021/04/19/hca-6-programs-may-2021/.

Artistic rendition of the capsizing of the DeBraak by Peggy Kane, 1990. The virtual program, “The Wreck of the DeBraak,” will be streamed live from the Zwaanendael Museum on May 6 and 25, 2021.

Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs programs, May 2021

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 “Trivia Nights.” Virtual program hosted by the John Dickinson Plantation and the Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve featuring science, history, art and more. Interactive program hosted live on Webex. Registration required by April 27, 2021. 6 p.m. For additional information, call 302-739-3277 or mailto:JDPmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, May 6, 2021 “The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Virtual program from the Zwaanendael Museum explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 3:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 “The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Virtual program explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. Part of “History Unearthed,” the Zwaanendael Museum’s three-day series of lectures exploring Delaware’s rich archaeological history. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 1 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 “Diving Into History: A Look at Maritime Archaeology.” Virtual program in which Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs archaeologist Stephanie Soder explores the history and methods of maritime archaeology and discusses work completed on Delaware’s famous (and infamous) wrecks. Part of “History Unearthed,” the Zwaanendael Museum’s three-day series of lectures exploring Delaware’s rich archaeological history. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 1 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, May 27, 2021 “Putting the Pieces Together.” Virtual program explores the role of archaeologists as detectives using their powers of deduction to identify artifacts and put the puzzle pieces together. Part of “History Unearthed,” the Zwaanendael Museum’s three-day series of lectures exploring Delaware’s rich archaeological history. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 1 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, May 27, 2021 “Architecture or Artifact.” Virtual program in which Fran Mahon, research fellow for the Preservation Society of Newport County (R.I.), explores how looking at local landscapes and buildings as artifacts can help to enhance an understanding of local history. Part of “History Unearthed,” the Zwaanendael Museum’s three-day series of lectures exploring Delaware’s rich archaeological history. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 5:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Monday, May 31, 2021 Memorial Day. All museums of the State of Delaware (the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum) will be closed. 302-744-5054.

